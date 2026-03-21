Mla holds maritime drills with U.S.

“The activity dubbed Bilateral MCA 26-3.1 was aimed at enhancing interoperability among participating forces in support of maritime security and sustaining maritime response in the Philippine Maritime Zones,” Trinidad said in a statement on Saturday.

The drills boosted interoperability and the allies’ ability to respond swiftly to maritime threats within Philippine waters.

Philippine forces deployed a mix of naval and aerial assets, including the guided missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FFG-15), two A-29B Super Tucano light attack aircraft, a C-208B utility plane, and a Sokol search-and-rescue helicopter.

The PCG also sent its offshore patrol vessel, BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301).

Rules-based order

The United States, for its part, deployed the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19), the command ship of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet.

At sea and in the air, participating units executed coordinated maneuvers, including communications checks and a photo exercise designed to test precision, timing and joint command capabilities.

Trinidad stressed that the successful drills highlight the enduring alliance between Manila and Washington, as both sides push for stronger coordination in maintaining maritime security and upholding international law.

He added that the activity reflects their continuing commitment to regional stability and a rules-based order.

Meanwhile, the AFP said it will continue to build defense partnerships and enhance its capabilities to protect the country’s maritime interests, as joint operations with allied forces become increasingly vital in securing strategic waterways.