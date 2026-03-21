Marcos Jr. orders DTI to ensure stable food supply, prevent price spikes

Roque said the President’s inspection forms part of broader efforts to check food availability, with government teams visiting grocery stores and manufacturing hubs nationwide.

Authorities aim to secure supply levels sufficient for at least one to two months, particularly for basic necessities and prime commodities under the DTI’s monitored list.

The trade chief added that, so far, there have been no reported cases of hoarding, noting that the department conducts daily monitoring through its network of 18 regional offices.

“Nakatututok po kami dito sa groceries and supermarkets to make sure that there is no price increase for basic necessities and prime commodities,” she said.

For his part, Marcos said major food processors and suppliers have assured the government of adequate stock levels. He stressed that authorities will continue to closely monitor both supply and prices to maintain food security amid prevailing challenges.

Century Pacific, one of the country’s leading food manufacturers, produces canned tuna and sardines, corned beef, and processed milk products. The company operates seven manufacturing hubs and 26 warehouses across the Philippines, forming a key part of the domestic food supply chain.

The President’s directive comes as the government ramps up efforts to stabilize food availability and protect consumers from potential price spikes.