Man nabbed with gun after checkpoint chase

Personnel of the Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit of the Pasay City Police Station were conducting an anti-criminality operation, locally known as Oplan Sita, along Cuneta Avenue when the suspect, who was on board a blue Honda Click motorcycle, was flagged down for routine inspection.

However, he ignored police signals and continued driving despite the presence of checkpoint signage and uniformed officers.

A brief pursuit ensued, leading to his eventual interception at the said location. When asked to present his driver’s license, the suspect opened the motorcycle compartment, revealing a firearm in plain view.

Responding officers sought the necessary documents for the firearm, but the suspect failed to provide any.

Confiscated from the suspect were one Armscor caliber 9mm pistol, one magazine loaded with five live ammunition, the motorcycle used and his driver’s license.

Alias Ken is now under police custody and will face charges for violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (resistance and disobedience to a person in authority) and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The confiscated firearm and ammunition will undergo ballistic examination by the Southern Police District’s forensic unit, while the case is being prepared for inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities reminded the public to comply with police checkpoint operations and adhere to existing firearm regulations to avoid similar incidents.