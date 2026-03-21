Lawyer warns Sara Duterte 2028 bid may impact West Philippine Sea stance

De Leon explained that China is allegedly employing a tactic called “elite capture,” wherein officials and politicians are influenced to push narratives that could divide the country ideologically.

He urged the public to be cautious of individuals echoing what he described as the “rhetoric of Beijing,” even within the Senate and the House of Representatives, warning that internal divisions could weaken the country’s stance.

“The Chinese doctrine is that they want to win the West Philippine Sea without firing a single shot; that’s why it’s not really a direct confrontation,” he said.

De Leon also cited survey data indicating that a majority of Filipinos continue to support the country’s defense of the West Philippine Sea, with 85 percent expressing a high level of distrust toward China.

However, he stressed that public sentiment should be reflected in electoral decisions, criticizing the previous administration’s handling of the dispute.

“We almost gave up the struggle in the West Philippine Sea. The arbitral tribunal’s ruling in the Permanent Court of Arbitration was called a ‘piece of useless paper’ by the President himself. We were declared as a province of China in Beijing,” he said.

He further claimed that the Vice President has not openly condemned China’s actions in the contested waters and cited instances that, for him, reflected a lack of strong stance on the issue.

De Leon also made strong remarks against Duterte, labeling her a “tuta” or pet of China over her perceived indifference.

“So if we want to have a clear path in the West Philippine Sea, we have to understand that it is a long-term struggle, and traitors and pets of Beijing cannot return to power — including, in my clear opinion, Sara Duterte,” he said.