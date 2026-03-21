Justice panel mini-trial set for evidence presentation

Aside from reviewing evidence, Luistro explained, the hearings will establish ground rules for the direct and cross-examination of witnesses. She likened the process to a preliminary investigation conducted by a fiscal to determine whether the facts presented warrant formal court proceedings.

“The full-blown trial will only be conducted in the Senate after transmittal by the House of Representatives, provided it passes the required number of votes,” Luistro said.

Only members of the justice committee are permitted to participate in the hearings. Lawyers for both the complainants and respondents are limited to assisting their clients, while Duterte’s attendance is optional.

The Justice panel has pending requests for subpoenas to obtain documents from the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, the Commission on Audit, and the Good Government Committee’s investigation of Duterte’s records.