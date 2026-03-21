Justice panel mini-trial set for evidence presentation

The House Committee on Justice has voted that there are sufficient grounds in the two impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, paving the way for probable cause hearings starting 25 March 2026.
Committee Chairperson Gerville Luistro said the hearings will feature the presentation of evidence from both the complainants and respondents in what she described as a “mini-trial,” during an interview with Unang Balita on Friday.
Aside from reviewing evidence, Luistro explained, the hearings will establish ground rules for the direct and cross-examination of witnesses. She likened the process to a preliminary investigation conducted by a fiscal to determine whether the facts presented warrant formal court proceedings.
“The full-blown trial will only be conducted in the Senate after transmittal by the House of Representatives, provided it passes the required number of votes,” Luistro said.
Only members of the justice committee are permitted to participate in the hearings. Lawyers for both the complainants and respondents are limited to assisting their clients, while Duterte’s attendance is optional.
The Justice panel has pending requests for subpoenas to obtain documents from the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, the Commission on Audit, and the Good Government Committee’s investigation of Duterte’s records.
During the committee hearing on Wednesday, March 25, several issues are expected to be addressed, including the entry of appearance of Duterte’s lawyers Reynold Munsayac and Michael Wesley Poa, and two petitions by Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno regarding Duterte’s bank records and protective custody for alleged bagman Ramil Madriaga.
Asked about the duration of the proceedings, Luistro said it will depend on the number of witnesses and the volume of evidence presented by both parties.
Under a Supreme Court mandate, the Justice panel is required to complete its proceedings on the two complaints within 60 session days from the receipt of the verified complaint.