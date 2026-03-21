Jailbird served warrant for drugs

A 49-year-old woman tagged as one of the top most wanted persons in Las Piñas City was served a warrant of arrest while already in detention, police said.
The suspect, identified by the alias “Marie,” is a resident of Barangay Talon Uno, Las Piñas City.
Authorities said she is listed as a Top 5 Most Wanted Person at the station level due to charges related to illegal drugs.
Her arrest stemmed from a warrant issued by Judge Pia Cristina B. Bersamin-Embuscado of the Regional Trial Court Branch 198 in Las Piñas City.
The court did not recommend bail for her temporary release.