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Jailbird served warrant for drugs

Authorities said she is listed as a Top 5 Most Wanted Person at the station level due to charges related to illegal drugs.
Jailbird served warrant for drugs
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A 49-year-old woman tagged as one of the top most wanted persons in Las Piñas City was served a warrant of arrest while already in detention, police said.

The suspect, identified by the alias “Marie,” is a resident of Barangay Talon Uno, Las Piñas City.

Jailbird served warrant for drugs
Parañaque Most wanted nabbed

Authorities said she is listed as a Top 5 Most Wanted Person at the station level due to charges related to illegal drugs.

Her arrest stemmed from a warrant issued by Judge Pia Cristina B. Bersamin-Embuscado of the Regional Trial Court Branch 198 in Las Piñas City.

The court did not recommend bail for her temporary release.

Las Piñas City most wanted
Marie Las Piñas arrest
illegal drugs arrest Philippines

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