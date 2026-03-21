Expert says Chinese not solely focused on occupying WPS

Powell further stated that their company had long probed what it called gray zone activities by the Chinese Coast Guard within the Philippines, particularly when it comes to the organizations that are connected to the Chinese communist party.

"The connections are not secret, but they are written in a language most Filipinos don't speak," he said.

Powell revealed that Chinese Ambassador Huan Xilian had previously coordinated with executives from Manila-based media organizations in an effort to promote Chinese patriotism through their platforms.

Aside from the media, he said that China was also trying to influence the way that we speak as he said that around 5,000 teachers have been sent over from Mainland China to teach in Chinese-language schools within the country.