Empowered women in motion

The women of Las Piñas came together in full force to celebrate the annual Women’s Month last Saturday (March 20, 2026) at the Villar Coliseum, in an event led by the Villar Foundation. More than 3,000 participants from 20 barangays showcased their energy and unity through an exciting Zumba competition. Former Senator Cynthia Villar, together with Senators Mark and Camille Villar and several local officials, is seen in attendance. | Aram Lascano

The women of Las Piñas came together in full force to celebrate the annual Women’s Month last Saturday (March 20, 2026) at the Villar Coliseum, in an event led by the Villar Foundation. More than 3,000 participants from 20 barangays showcased their energy and unity through an exciting Zumba competition. Former Senator Cynthia Villar, together with Senators Mark and Camille Villar and several local officials, is seen in attendance. Aram Lascano











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