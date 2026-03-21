Dulaang UP tackles the untold side of OFW life

The overseas Filipino worker (OFW) is often called a “modern-day hero,” but heroes are usually treated as symbols rather than people. Dulaang UP is changing that narrative as it closes its 48th theater season with Ang Kaliitan ng Kasaysayan (The Smallness of History). Written and directed by Palanca-winning playwright Arlo Deguzman, the play moves past the headlines to look at the emotional bruises left by migration.

Running from 12 to 29 March, at the IBG-KAL Theater in UP Diliman, the production explores the central question of the season: “Paano umuwi nang may pagpapasya? (How do we come home with purpose?).” It positions this work as part of a conversation that has been explored in film and news but is less common in the world of theater.