Dulaang UP tackles the untold side of OFW life

The overseas Filipino worker (OFW) is often called a “modern-day hero,” but heroes are usually treated as symbols rather than people. Dulaang UP is changing that narrative as it closes its 48th theater season with Ang Kaliitan ng Kasaysayan (The Smallness of History). Written and directed by Palanca-winning playwright Arlo Deguzman, the play moves past the headlines to look at the emotional bruises left by migration.
Running from 12 to 29 March, at the IBG-KAL Theater in UP Diliman, the production explores the central question of the season: “Paano umuwi nang may pagpapasya? (How do we come home with purpose?).” It positions this work as part of a conversation that has been explored in film and news but is less common in the world of theater.
The human side of labor
The play focuses on the struggles of a family divided by distance. Instead of focusing on the money sent home, it looks at the hearts left behind. The audience meets a father worn out by the pressure of remittances, a mother trying to justify her years away, a sister negotiating separation, and a son carrying a burden in silence. It presents these realities as lived experiences rather than abstract concepts.
Through a mix of movement, puppetry, and lyrical storytelling, the production turns a common national experience into an intimate drama. By focusing on the emotional landscape of homesickness and family obligation, the play gains urgency in a country that continues to rely heavily on migrant labor.
A director’s homecoming
This story is deeply personal for Arlo Deguzman. Before being named the new artistic director of Dulaang UP, Deguzman spent 15 years working as an OFW across various nations. This background is central to the production, as the work is rooted in actual diasporic experience and written in honor of his fellow workers abroad.
His return to the university mirrors the themes of the play itself — a homecoming filled with intention. As a returning alumnus now serving as artistic director, Deguzman leads a production that reflects both a personal return and an institutional one for the company, which is currently approaching its 50th theater season.
Creative team and legacy
Founded by National Artist for Theater Tony Mabesa, Dulaang UP continues to be a bridge between generations. This production features industry veterans including Sandino Martin, Tess Jamias, Fermin Villegas, Sheryll Ceasico, Marichu Belarmino, Jojo Cayabyab, Hazel Maranan, Domileo Espejo, and Mitzie Lao. They perform alongside a new generation of student-artists such as Kerr Allen, Angel Manansala, Raymond Aguilar, Julianne Quimio, Ralph Onrubia, Janae Delos Santos, and Cy Guerrero.
The creative team includes Angel Dayao for music direction and sound design, alongside Neil Shane Alcain and Jisu Jang. Other collaborators include Siglo for puppetry, Jonas Gabriel Garcia for dramaturgy, Kirby Dunnzell and Dan Wesley for movement, Aaron Misayah for scenic design, Tilda Oreta for costumes, Third Salamat for lighting, and Jada Bartolome for projection design. Together, they ensure the work remains rooted in the high standards of Philippine theater.
Showtimes and tickets
Performances are scheduled on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., with weekend shows on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Regular admission is P1,000, while senior citizens, PWDs and non-UP students may avail of tickets for P800. These tickets are available at the IBG-KAL Theater in UP Diliman throughout the month of March.
In a gesture of solidarity, current and former OFWs can purchase tickets for a discounted rate of P700, and these tickets are transferable. Members of the UP community are eligible for special rates, with Thursday shows at P550 and weekend shows at P650 through direct purchase.