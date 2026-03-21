Comelec resuming Antipolo voter LIST-UP

Laudiangco said applicants may proceed to the local Comelec office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday, including holidays, to file their applications.

The poll body clarified that the registration covers not only new or first-time voters but also individuals seeking to update their voter records.

These include applications for transfer of registration within the same locality or from another locality, reactivation of deactivated records, inclusion or reinstatement of names in the voters’ list, correction of entries or change of civil status, transfer from a Foreign Service Post to a local precinct, and updating of records for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Laudiangco reminded applicants to bring at least one valid government-issued identification card when filing their registration.

He stressed that certain documents will not be accepted as valid IDs, including the community tax certificate (cedula), barangay identification or certification, company ID, and police clearance.

Voter registration in Antipolo City was temporarily suspended to give way to the conduct of a special election in the city’s Second District held on 14 March.

Former councilor Philip Acop won the special election, succeeding his father, Rep. Romeo Acop, who passed away on 20 December 2025.