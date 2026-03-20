‘Wemby’ makes gamewinner

The Lakers’ surge has seen them climb from sixth to third in the Western Conference, where second-placed San Antonio have now joined reigning champions Oklahoma City with their first playoff berth since 2019.

Knowing they could punch their playoff ticket with a win, the Spurs trailed by 10 with 4:50 left to play.

They were five back with 1:01 remaining when Wembanyama drained a pair of free throws and De’Aaron Fox drove for a layup to cut the deficit to one with 26.6 seconds left.

The Spurs bottled up Devin Booker to force the Suns to call a timeout and on the ensuing inbounds Wembanyama fouled rookie Rasheer Fleming — who missed both free throws.

When Wembanyama’s basket over Oso Ighodaro swished through the net the crowd at Frost Bank Center went wild.

“We haven’t had a game like this in a while,” said Wembanyama, who led all scorers with 34 points and added 12 rebounds. “Feels good to know we’ve still got it.”