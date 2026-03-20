Venezuela travel warning eased

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States on Thursday eased a warning for Americans not to travel to Venezuela, two and a half months after Washington deposed leftist president Nicolas Maduro.

The State Department said that Americans should still “reconsider travel” to the South American country but drops its warning against any visits.

The new advisory no longer warns of the risk of wrongful detention or unrest in Venezuela, but continues to tell Americans to be cautious about the risks of crime, kidnappings and terrorism, as well as the country’s poor health infrastructure.