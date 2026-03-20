SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
WORLD

Venezuela travel warning eased

VENEZUELA’S President Nicolas Maduro: He’s better off taking care of his country’s affairs and UNITED States President Donald Trump warns against playing tough.
VENEZUELA’S President Nicolas Maduro: He’s better off taking care of his country’s affairs and UNITED States President Donald Trump warns against playing tough. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published on

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States on Thursday eased a warning for Americans not to travel to Venezuela, two and a half months after Washington deposed leftist president Nicolas Maduro.

The State Department said that Americans should still “reconsider travel” to the South American country but drops its warning against any visits.

The new advisory no longer warns of the risk of wrongful detention or unrest in Venezuela, but continues to tell Americans to be cautious about the risks of crime, kidnappings and terrorism, as well as the country’s poor health infrastructure.

VENEZUELA’S President Nicolas Maduro: He’s better off taking care of his country’s affairs and UNITED States President Donald Trump warns against playing tough.
Lift blockade, sanctions, Venezuela interim leader asks Trump
Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro
Americans

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph