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Transport workers protest against gov't inaction amid soaring fuel prices

Transport workers under the transport group PISTON, along with multi-sectoral groups, march from Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City to Mendiola in Manila on Friday, 20 March 2026, as part of their two-day transport strike amid soaring fuel prices due to the rising conflict in the Middle East. Jeepney drivers slam President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for ordering the suspension of the scheduled P1 fare hike, a day before its implementation.