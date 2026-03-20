Transit 5915 sets the pace for Poblacion nightlife

The pulse of nightlife in Poblacion picked up a new rhythm as Transit 5915 ushered in 2026 with a high-energy kick-off party that blended music, mixology, and a playful social scene.
Tucked along Algier Street, Transit 5915 has steadily built a reputation as more than just a lounge. It is a space where after-hours drinks meet casual games, and where professionals, creatives, and nightlife regulars converge. The venue’s latest event reflected that identity, offering guests not only premium beverages and curated bites, but also an interactive atmosphere that encouraged connection and fun.
The evening’s soundtrack was led by DJ Jon Tupaz, whose retro-inspired set brought a wave of nostalgia across the room. Classic hits filled the space, creating an easygoing yet upbeat vibe that carried conversations from the bar to the gaming corners. Among those spotted at the event were Regine Tolentino, Dondi Narciso, Patricia Javier, Fabio Ide, Eric Nicolas and Jose Sarasola, adding a touch of star power to the intimate gathering.
Behind the bar, a lineup of partner brands helped elevate the experience, including Patrón Tequila and Dewar’s, while curated food selections complemented the drinks. The event also highlighted collaborations with lifestyle and wellness partners, reinforcing Transit 5915’s vision of a well-rounded social destination.
More than a party, the launch signaled a bigger push for themed nights, brand tie-ups, and immersive events in the months ahead. With its mix of drinks, games and community-driven energy, Transit 5915 is positioning itself as a go-to spot for those looking to unwind, connect, and play — all in one stop.
As Makati’s nightlife continues to evolve, Transit 5915 is clearly intent on keeping things moving.