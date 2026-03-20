SLCT Phase 1 eyed for completion in 2027

Once fully developed, the terminal will feature an 800-meter quay, 38 hectares of yard space, and an 18-meter berth depth, with capacity expected to exceed two million twenty-foot equivalent units annually.

Phl’s 2nd largest container facility

The project, poised to become the country’s second-largest container facility, is expected to support expanding industrial and manufacturing activity in Southern Luzon while easing congestion at Metro Manila ports.

“The construction of this seaport is in line with the directive of the President to facilitate trade in regions and enhance supply chain throughout the country,” Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.