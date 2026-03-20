Salahog tops PGT Qualifying School

Salahog closed with a second straight 70 to finish at three-under 285, overcoming late bogeys with a steady stretch of pars down the stretch.

Song carded a 74 to drop to fourth at 287, while Ryoto Furuya and Charles Lee shared second place at 286 after matching 70s.

“I expected to contend after three rounds. I just focused and stuck to my routine,” said Salahog, who surged into contention with a blazing front-nine 33 highlighted by an eagle and three birdies.

The back nine proved a survival test in tough conditions, but Salahog stayed composed to seal the win — signaling the arrival of a rising talent ready for the Philippine Golf Tour season.

Enrico Gallardo finished with a 76 for fifth at 291, while Ivan Monsalve fired a 71 to join John Michael Uy (72), Daiya Suzuki (73) and Hyun Jin Youn (75) in a tie for sixth at 294, and first-round co-leader Ivan Yabut stumbled with a 78 to drop to 10th at 295.

Seven players finished tied for 25th at302, including Edmar Salvador Jr. (72), Carlos Packing (73), Ramil Bisera (75), Sena Shiraishi (75), Jonas Magcalayo (78), Boni Salahog (80) and Yudai Nakakuki (80). But Bisera bowed out after the second playoff hole.

Also earning Tour cards were Ugo Ottogalli (71-298), Ira Alido (73-298), Nakajima Hikaru, Kashihara Hirotaka (75-298), Makoto Iwasaki (74-298), Miki Ryoma (78-298), Rolando Marabe Jr. (73-299), Yu Minwook (71-299), Jhondie Quibol (74-300), GJ Katigbak (71-301), Brycen Ko (71-301), Toru Nakajima (71-301), Junghyeon Son (80-301) and Kuresh Samanodi (82-301).

The top 30 qualifiers advance to the upcoming Philippine Golf Tour season opener, the Lakewood Championship in Cabanatuan.