Ready for summer: Fyang Smith invites you to a ‘halo-halo’ blowout

Among the flavorful ingredients, Fyang shared that her halo-halo “bias” is langka (jackfruit), rooted in her childhood experience.

“Sa probinsya meron kaming puno ng langka, so every time na may bunga ito at hinog na, doon namin ito minimeryenda tuwing hapon. Kaya naging paborito ko talaga ang langka, at hanggang ngayon paborito ko pa rin siya (In the province, we have a jackfruit tree. Whenever it bears fruit and it’s already ripe, we have it as our snack every afternoon. That’s why jackfruit became my favorite, and until now, it’s still my favorite),” she recalled.

With the sweet excitement brought by the summer dessert, the young star also shared her upcoming plans and what her fans can look forward to.

“I have an upcoming movie this 6 May …with JM [Ibarra]… the title is Almost Us,” she said.

“And ngayon na magho-Holy Week, I think pupunta ako sa mountains or beach. Feeling ko ‘yun ang mas kailangan ko ngayon kasi wala pa akong pahinga… I need kahit mga one week lang (And now that Holy Week is coming, I think I’ll go somewhere in the mountains or to the beach. I feel like that’s what I need right now because I haven’t had any rest yet… I just need even just one week),” she added.