Ready for summer: Fyang Smith invites you to a ‘halo-halo’ blowout

Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11 Big Winner Fyang Smith graced the Dessert Museum to introduce Mang Inasal’s newly improved Extra Creamy Halo-Halo with milk dusting.
Set on 22 March is the Halo-Halo Blowout Sunday, while the Halo-Halo Blowout Delivery will take place on 29 March, where customers can enjoy the Mang Inasal favorite dessert for only P39.
Among the flavorful ingredients, Fyang shared that her halo-halo “bias” is langka (jackfruit), rooted in her childhood experience.
“Sa probinsya meron kaming puno ng langka, so every time na may bunga ito at hinog na, doon namin ito minimeryenda tuwing hapon. Kaya naging paborito ko talaga ang langka, at hanggang ngayon paborito ko pa rin siya (In the province, we have a jackfruit tree. Whenever it bears fruit and it’s already ripe, we have it as our snack every afternoon. That’s why jackfruit became my favorite, and until now, it’s still my favorite),” she recalled.
With the sweet excitement brought by the summer dessert, the young star also shared her upcoming plans and what her fans can look forward to.
“I have an upcoming movie this 6 May …with JM [Ibarra]… the title is Almost Us,” she said.
“And ngayon na magho-Holy Week, I think pupunta ako sa mountains or beach. Feeling ko ‘yun ang mas kailangan ko ngayon kasi wala pa akong pahinga… I need kahit mga one week lang (And now that Holy Week is coming, I think I’ll go somewhere in the mountains or to the beach. I feel like that’s what I need right now because I haven’t had any rest yet… I just need even just one week),” she added.
The installation of the Pinoy favorite food chain is already on its second year at the Dessert Museum and will last until the end of May. Visitors can get free halo-halo samples every Sunday, perfect especially for kids’ sweet weekend adventure.
Adding to the summer fun, Alissa Evangelista, assistant brand manager of Mang Inasal, teased: “There’s actually more… This year we have a different summer flavor that will be released this April.”
Krizzy Enaje, marketing director of the Dessert Museum, also noted that “one thing that truly brings people together is food, and halo-halo has always been part of the summer story… It’s a meaningful part of Filipino bonding.”