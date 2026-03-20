Rail ops maxed as fares drop

“The maximum number of train sets are already in operation for the MRT (19 train sets during peak hours, including six four-car trains) and LRT (10 train sets),” the DoTr said.

The agency added there are currently no plans to lengthen operating hours, noting that services for both lines have already been extended since 2025.

Starting Monday, 23 March, the DoTr will implement a 50-percent fare discount for all passengers of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) and Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) to ease commuting costs amid rising fuel prices.

Big help to ease pain

Acting Transport Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the fare reduction would help commuters save on transportation expenses.

“The government is doing everything to ease the hardship of Filipinos amid the conflict in the Middle East. Our priority is uninterrupted travel and more affordable fares, which is why we will provide a 50-percent discount on MRT-3 and LRT-2 for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, fares on LRT-2 will drop to as low as P6.50 under a new fare matrix implementing a 50-percent discount beginning 23 March, the Light Rail Transit Authority said Friday.

Under the updated matrix, stored value card users will pay between P6.50 and P16.50, depending on distance traveled.