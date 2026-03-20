Purging a dragon

A major realignment of shares is quietly brewing inside an energy service concessionaire, the one that keeps the lights on for the entire archipelago.
Energy industry insiders say it is not an ordinary transaction, but a calculated design to dial down, if not outright remove, the heavy hand of a foreign giant that has held a commanding stake in this ultra-sensitive national service for years.
The vehicle for the move? A foreign-registered corporate entity whose papers were executed overseas, deliberately structured so the real economic muscle stays hidden in plain sight.
The deal is “subtly anchored by local backers,” but real control rests with Philippine interests, who prefer to stay off the radar. The powerful local partner is described as a businessman who orchestrated a major oil company acquisition through another foreign vehicle, where the fresh ink on that deal is still drying. He sits atop a sprawling empire with particularly deep footprints in energy plays.
The targeted stake is up to roughly 30 percent of the holding company that owns the concession, likely through the stock market. If it closes, expect a leadership earthquake inside the transmission operator, exactly the kind of reset that would let local hands tighten their grip on a strategic asset long viewed as too important to leave partly under Beijing’s indirect watch.
An insider said the looming blockbuster deal isn’t about money alone but about national security, since it will ease the Chinese state partner out of the driver’s seat in the operation contract. The eventual outcome of the deal will determine who will be quietly shown the door in the name of “energy security.”