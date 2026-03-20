Pampanga’s floating clinic turns waterways into lifelines for coastal communities

The mobile facility offers free services including blood tests, ECG, X-ray, ultrasound, OB-Gyne consultations, dental and eye care, minor procedures, and pharmacy support. On its first day alone, it served around 200 patients from nearby communities.

“Our coastal families have waited long for this – no more costly trips to the city just to see a doctor,” Vice Governor Pineda said. “This clinic is our promise that every Kapampangan, no matter how remote their home, deserves quality care.”

Residents from different barangays in Sasmuam shared their relief: “Before, I had to save for weeks just to bring my wife to a hospital for her check-up,” said Juan Bautista, a fisherfolk from Barangay San Nicolas.

“I’ve had tooth pain for months but couldn’t afford to go to a dentist – now they’re here right on the water,” added Elena Reyes from Barangay Batang 1st.

Supported by the DOH and PhilHealth, the clinic will rotate through barangays, staying up to a week per location based on need, setting a new standard for inclusive healthcare in the country.