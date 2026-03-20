Miss Universe Philippines taps Lime Hotels as official residence for 2026 candidates

“We warmly welcome the Miss Universe Philippines organization. We are incredibly proud to announce this partnership on a platform that celebrates the empowerment of women who create positive change in communities,” Camilon said.

Miss Universe Philippines Executive Vice President Voltaire Tayag highlighted the partnership’s role in promoting local tourism while supporting the needs of the candidates.

“Since the beginning, Miss Universe Philippines has been at the forefront of promoting tourism in the Philippines. Every year, we visit different provinces and towns across the country, and we are very proud to be partnering with Lime,” Tayag said.

He added that the partnership will also help accommodate guests and stakeholders throughout the pageant season.

The collaboration forms part of the organization’s broader efforts to integrate local hospitality brands into the competition, while providing delegates with a centralized venue for preparation.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2026 coronation is expected to take place later this year.