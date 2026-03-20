Miss Universe Philippines taps Lime Hotels as official residence for 2026 candidates

Miss Universe Philippines has tapped Lime Hotels & Resorts as its official residential partner for the 2026 pageant season, providing candidates with a dedicated space for preparation ahead of the finals.
The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony at Lime Resort Manila, where organizers underscored the importance of a conducive environment for delegates as they undergo weeks of training, appearances and competition.
Under the agreement, candidates will be housed at the resort, which will serve as their base during the lead-up to the coronation night. Organizers said the setup is intended to support both the physical and mental demands of the pageant.
Lime Hotels & Resorts Sales and Marketing Manager Jeffrey Camilon said the collaboration aligns with the brand’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote empowerment.
“We warmly welcome the Miss Universe Philippines organization. We are incredibly proud to announce this partnership on a platform that celebrates the empowerment of women who create positive change in communities,” Camilon said.
Miss Universe Philippines Executive Vice President Voltaire Tayag highlighted the partnership’s role in promoting local tourism while supporting the needs of the candidates.
“Since the beginning, Miss Universe Philippines has been at the forefront of promoting tourism in the Philippines. Every year, we visit different provinces and towns across the country, and we are very proud to be partnering with Lime,” Tayag said.
He added that the partnership will also help accommodate guests and stakeholders throughout the pageant season.
The collaboration forms part of the organization’s broader efforts to integrate local hospitality brands into the competition, while providing delegates with a centralized venue for preparation.
The Miss Universe Philippines 2026 coronation is expected to take place later this year.