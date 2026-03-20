(March 20 2026) In celebration of Women’s Month hundreds of Lactating mothers donate breast milk as they participate the Quezon City Human Milk Bank’s milk-letting activity, “Gatas ng Buhay: A Life-Saving Collaboration of the Quezon City Human Milk Bank and SM Cares for Women,” held at SM City Fairview in Quezon City on Friday, March 20, 2026. The program aims to provide safe, life-saving nutrition to infants who cannot be breastfed by their own mothers, promote breastfeeding awareness and support, and build a community of donor mothers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (March 20 2026) In celebration of Women’s Month hundreds of Lactating mothers donate breast milk as they participate the Quezon City Human Milk Bank’s milk-letting activity, “Gatas ng Buhay: A Life-Saving Collaboration of the Quezon City Human Milk Bank and SM Cares for Women,” held at SM City Fairview in Quezon City on Friday, March 20, 2026. The program aims to provide safe, life-saving nutrition to infants who cannot be breastfed by their own mothers, promote breastfeeding awareness and support, and build a community of donor mothers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR