Internship experience at Michelin restaurants

Character formation

For Mardean Roque, internship became a transformative experience. Moving through multiple stations and working under different chefs at Kasa Palma, he found himself pushed beyond his comfort zone. Yet his grounding in French techniques and culinary fundamentals allowed him to adapt quickly.

Internship as proving ground

“Across these varied internship placements, one theme emerges consistently: CCA students arrive prepared. They understand kitchen hierarchy, respect sanitation protocols. They grasp mise en place not as theory but as operational necessity, and most of all, they show up ready to work,” said Chef Kerwin Funtanilla, program manager of the Academic Department, CCA Manila.

CCA Manila’s long-standing partnerships with respected industry kitchens reflect mutual trust. Restaurants welcome CCA Manila interns not merely for manpower, but because they recognize the training behind them. The school’s curriculum is designed in consultation with industry leaders, ensuring alignment with current standards and evolving trends.

In an industry where talent alone is insufficient, CCA Manila focuses on work ethic. In kitchens where pressure is constant, CCA Manila builds resilience. In environments where teamwork determines success, the school trains students to move as one brigade.

As CCA Manila continues its legacy, its commitment remains clear: education extends beyond the classroom. Through deliberate preparation and meaningful industry immersion, it ensures that when students step into the heat of a professional kitchen, they are not overwhelmed by it — they rise to meet the challenge.