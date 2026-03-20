India to unleash low cost obesity jabs

At clinics across Mumbai, doctors say they are already preparing for an influx in new patients.

More than 50 people walk into endocrinologist Nadeem Rais’ office every week seeking weight-loss injections.

“We have around 70 to 80 patients on active treatment right now,” he told Agence France-Presse.

“When generics come out and prices drop, that could go up to 200 easily.”

His colleague Sunera Ghai agrees saying that demand is “very high” but many “probably aren’t taking it just because it is truly a luxury item at this point”.

The breakthrough comes as patents on semaglutide — the active ingredient in drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy — expired Friday in India, the world’s largest supplier of generic medicines.

By the end of 2026, core patents on semaglutide will have expired in 10 countries that represent 48 percent of the global obesity burden, according to a study published earlier this month by researchers.

These include Brazil, China, South Africa, Turkey and Canada, the study said.

Launching soon

For India’s drug giants, this marks the start of an aggressive new race.

At least four major firms have already prepared generic semaglutide injections, regulatory filings and compliance documents viewed by AFP show.

Some, including Zydus Lifesciences, have announced “Day 1” launches, suggesting generic versions may become available as soon as this weekend in India.

Research firm Pharmarack estimates the Indian market will soon be flooded with options.

“What we understand is, there will be more than 50 brands that will be launched in the market and there are more than 40 players who will be launching these drugs,” Pharmarack’s vice president Sheetal Sapale said.

The timing aligns with India’s shifting health landscape, where rising incomes and urban lifestyles have pushed obesity rates sharply upward.

Government data released March last year shows 24 percent of women and 23 percent of men are overweight or obese in India.

India’s weight loss drug sales have grown tenfold in five years to $153 million as of 2026, and are projected to soar to over half a billion by 2030.

But using such drugs can cause side effects including nausea and gastrointestinal issues.