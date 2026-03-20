House climate panel, international institute brief solons on carbon pricing

The House Committee on Climate Change held a briefing Friday with the International Institute for Sustainable Development to discuss the EASE Project, a global initiative focused on carbon pricing and the development of carbon markets.

The briefing centered on how the Philippines can implement a system where carbon emissions are taxed or traded, with the resulting revenue used to fund national sustainable development programs.

Representative Nathaniel Oducado, vice chair of the committee and representative of the 1Tahanan Party-list, emphasized that environmental promises must be backed by fiscal accountability.

“Promises are no longer enough — there must be accountability for pollution, and the income from it must go toward the welfare of the people,” Oducado said. “If carbon has a price, the future of every Filipino should be even more valuable.”

The committee is currently reviewing policies to strengthen the country’s climate action framework.

Proponents of the EASE Project argued that carbon pricing provides a financial incentive for companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions while creating a steady stream of funding for climate-resilient infrastructure.

Oducado added that the committee’s priority is ensuring that any new carbon policies directly benefit vulnerable communities affected by climate change.