Gov’t maps next steps for telemedicine rollout

The session focused on aligning agency responses with recommendations from a process evaluation while identifying priority actions, timelines and implementation arrangements within existing mandates. Participants also clarified institutional roles to ensure smoother coordination moving forward.

Government’s capacity for evidence-based policymaking

The activity forms part of a broader initiative under the Strategic Monitoring and Evaluation Project of DEPDev and the United Nations Development Programme, which seeks to strengthen the government’s capacity for evidence-based policymaking.

The effort supports targets under the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Findings presented during the workshop were based on an evaluation conducted by the De La Salle University–Social Development Research Center, which assessed how telemedicine is currently delivered across the country. Agencies then translated these findings into management responses during guided planning sessions.

The workshop, held on 16 March, was led by Undersecretary Joseph J. Capuno and attended by Health Assistant Secretary Christian Lei M. Saquilabon, along with representatives from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), among others.

The initiative underscores a growing push within government to improve digital health services, as agencies work to make telemedicine more accessible, efficient, and responsive to patient needs.