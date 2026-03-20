Geography test fail

The logic, however, gets thrown out the window when domestic travel enters the picture. Suddenly, what should be a clear rule becomes a quiet, sneaky violation.

Here’s the non‑negotiable truth: the Commission on Audit requires that the UNDP rate be used based only on the country of destination. Fly to Paris — you get the France rate. Go to Bangkok — you pull the Thailand sheet. But if you’re heading to Cebu, Davao, or Palawan, you do not get to browse the international menu. You are subject to the Philippine government rate for local travel.

You think trying to slap a Singapore rate, for example, on a trip to Siargao is “creative budgeting?” The auditor reviewing your liquidation will spot the mismatch faster than you can say “Notice of Disallowance.”

Yet reports have surfaced that during past hosting duties, some national agencies applied the wrong UNDP rates for expenses incurred right here on Philippine soil. Instead of strictly using local rates, certain offices reportedly pulled out rate sheets for foreign countries to justify higher payouts. The very agencies tasked with welcoming the world to the Philippines forgot which country they were standing in — applying a foreign lens to a local cup of coffee.

Which brings us to the 2026 ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings. The Philippines is preparing, with an over P17-billion budget, to welcome foreign dignitaries and showcase the nation. It’s our moment to shine. Filipinos, therefore, expect ironclad compliance.

But when high‑profile events come with procurement exemptions and negotiated contracts, the risk of “rate shopping” becomes real. A UNDP rate meant for a Jakarta‑based delegate ends up wrongly applied to a Manila staffer.

Palace officials have repeatedly assured the public that procurements are “strictly monitored.” Still, actions speak louder. Why are we using UNDP rates for a domestic assignment? That’s a question CoA needs to ask — because public funds deserve better oversight.

Word is the staff have started jockeying for assignments to be able to pocket the high per diems. When the allowance becomes the main draw, public service takes a backseat. If the per diem consistently outpaces actual travel needs, it stops being support and starts becoming a side hustle. This breeds internal competition — not for performance, but for extra cash.

Meanwhile, ordinary citizens must tighten their belts, while some in government appear to be pocketing generous perks and delivering little.

To every government employee, accountant, and budget officer reading this: the UNDP rate is not a buffet where you get to pick the most expensive country on the list to pad your envelope.

Use the UNDP rate for foreign trips because you are spending money in a foreign economy. Use the Philippine government rate for local trips because you are spending money here.

If CoA flags it, you won’t just return the money; you’ll sit in a hearing and explain why you thought a trip to the province qualified for a Singapore per diem.

So, before you stamp that itinerary, ask yourself: “Does my per diem match my passport stamp?” If you’re in the Philippines, act like it. Public service was never meant to be a profit center — and the auditors are watching.