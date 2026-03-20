FSCC flags concentration risks in financial system

The council also cited increases in corporate leverage, consumer credit, and housing loans, which it said reflect ongoing economic activity, noting that growth and risk often “travel together.”

To address emerging risks, particularly from non-bank financial institutions adopting new business models, the council said it is expanding its surveillance network, enhancing data quality, and strengthening oversight.

The FSCC also recognized efforts by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) to refine its early intervention frameworks aimed at addressing bank distress and preserving public confidence.

The latest assessment builds on the council’s previous meeting in November 2025, when it identified the mapping of corporate linkages as a priority initiative for 2026 to better detect contagion pathways and stress points in the financial system.

Held last November at the BSP head office, the FSCC also said it was developing an interagency coordinated response protocol to address potential systemic disruptions and improve system-wide monitoring.