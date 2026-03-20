Filipinos want gov't to act on rising food prices — survey

“While corruption remains an important issue, ordinary citizens are now more focused on immediate economic pressures including food prices and income stability,” Stratbase president Victor Andres Manhit said.

A Pulse Asia survey showed that Filipinos are calling on the government to tackle rising food costs as their top priority, as inflation continues to strain household budgets.

However, the president said on Wednesday that food and fuel supplies remain stable and "everything is normal", despite rising fuel prices from Middle East conflicts.