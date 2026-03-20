Filipinos want gov't to act on rising food prices — survey

Nearly half of Filipinos want President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s government to take urgent action on rising food costs, a survey commissioned by Stratbase Institute from 27 February to 2 March shows.
The poll found that 41 percent of respondents cited lowering food prices as their top priority, outpacing calls for anti-corruption measures (26%) and job creation (24%).
“While corruption remains an important issue, ordinary citizens are now more focused on immediate economic pressures including food prices and income stability,” Stratbase president Victor Andres Manhit said.
A Pulse Asia survey showed that Filipinos are calling on the government to tackle rising food costs as their top priority, as inflation continues to strain household budgets.
However, the president said on Wednesday that food and fuel supplies remain stable and "everything is normal", despite rising fuel prices from Middle East conflicts.