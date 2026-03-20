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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (21 March 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: If they are quiet today, they may just need some space. Wait with trust.

Health: Keep your feet dry to avoid colds and fever.

Career: Unexpected help will come from a colleague.

Wealth: Extra income may come from a referral or small commission.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

OX

Love: An agreement will strengthen your commitment.

Health: Avoid spicy food as it may cause stomach pain.

Career: Your team’s energy is good and you can achieve a milestone.

Wealth: An old client may return and become a regular again.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 2

TIGER

Love: Someone will be honest with you about their feelings. Do not be surprised.

Health: Drink ginger tea if your body feels weak.

Career: You may be assigned new responsibilities. Do them with enthusiasm.

Wealth: Avoid soft launch type of spending. Save first.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 3

RABBIT

Love: Showing small acts of affection is not bad.

Health: Stretch at noon to avoid fatigue.

Career: Feedback will come that will help your skill development.

Wealth: You may get lucky in a small bet or contest but do not overdo it.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

DRAGON

Love: It is time to stop ghosting. Face the truth.

Health: Add more fruits to your diet for fiber.

Career: You may have the chance for promotion if you stay consistent.

Wealth: Learn to say “next time” to unnecessary expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

SNAKE

Love: Good energy for sweet talk.

Health: Eat on time to avoid hyperacidity.

Career: A task you dislike may come, but it will have good results.

Wealth: Good day to take advantage of promos or discounts.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

HORSE

Love: Someone has secretly liked you for a long time.

Health: Drink warm water first thing in the morning.

Career: Avoid office drama.

Wealth: Small unnoticed expenses are piling up. Start tracking them.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 1

GOAT

Love: A simple message from an ex may stir up feelings again.

Health: Rest for a short while in the afternoon.

Career: A collaboration will be offered. Study it carefully.

Wealth: You may receive a small gift.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 8

MONKEY

Love: You will get closer to a friend and there may be deeper feelings growing.

Health: Avoid fast food today and cook homemade meals instead.

Career: A boss will give you a new opportunity.

Wealth: Extra pay may come from overtime or rush work.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 9

ROOSTER

Love: Sometimes sarcasm hides true feelings.

Health: Eat light meals at night to feel lighter in the morning.

Career: A good day to clean your workstation for better focus.

Wealth: Unexpected money will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

DOG

Love: Today may be emotional. Do not be afraid to be genuine.

Health: Be careful of sudden headaches, which may be due to nasal congestion.

Career: Good timing to review contracts or legal documents.

Wealth: You may receive freebies or free services that help you save money.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

PIG

Love: You and your partner will resolve an issue to make your relationship stronger.

Health: Drink tea with honey if you have a sore throat.

Career: Avoid being late as your performance is being watched.

Wealth: Good day to revisit your savings.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 7

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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