DA warns vs false claims, eyes legal action

“This is also, in a way, a reminder to everybody: tell the truth,” he said, noting that he does not consider himself litigious. “If you plan to malign us in the DA, make sure there is at least some basis in fact—not pure fabrication.”

He emphasized that while public scrutiny is necessary, claims must be supported by evidence. He warned that misleading statements that erode public trust in government institutions may prompt legal action.

Tiu Laurel also pushed back against allegations raised by a farmers’ group involving the operations of Food Terminal Inc. and Planters Products Inc., both of which have been tapped to help deliver cheaper rice options. He said the claims were inaccurate and could mislead consumers.

“All those allegations are wrong, so we may consider legal action so the truth can come out,” he said.

He further questioned the credibility of the group, noting that its public statement was unsigned. According to Tiu Laurel, issuing accusations without accountability raises concerns over the reliability of the information being circulated.

With tensions around food prices remaining high, Tiu Laurel’s remarks reflect a firmer stance by the agency—not only in managing supply and prices, but also in countering narratives it says could undermine public confidence.