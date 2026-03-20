Criss Cross nears eliminations sweep

With the result, Criss Cross notched its ninth straight win and moved one victory away from completing a perfect elimination round.

Given extended minutes, the bench responded with confidence and cohesion, proving the system runs just as efficiently regardless of personnel.

Jaron Requinton led the charge with 16 points, while Nico Almendras backed him up with 10 points and seven excellent receptions in a well-rounded performance.

Setter Eco Adajar orchestrated the offense with precision, tallying 18 excellent sets, while Lucca Mamone maximized his court time with eight points highlighted by three blocks. Pemie Bagalay also made his presence felt with six points, six receptions and three digs in limited action.

King Crunchers coach Tai Bundit rotated all 14 players, yet the level of play never dipped — underscoring the team’s preparation and depth. Criss Cross dictated the tempo from the opening serve and never allowed VNS to find any rhythm.