China Vessel’s use of fire control radar 'alarming, provocative' — WPS Spox

“BRP Miguel Malvar immediately issued a radio challenge in accordance with standard procedures in the West Philippine Sea and directed the foreign vessel to cease such unprofessional and dangerous behavior. The PLA Navy vessel eventually stowed its fire control radar, indicating that it heeded the radio challenge and backed down from that action,” the WPS spokesperson added.

According to Trinidad, while the situation did not escalate further, “the incident underscores the need for all states to act with restraint and professionalism at sea.”

The AFP, he said, reiterates that “our ships and aircraft will continue to conduct lawful maritime patrols and sovereignty patrols within our EEZ, consistent with international law and the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction.”

“We remain firm in protecting our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea, while advocating for the peaceful and rules-based resolution of disputes,” Trinidad said.