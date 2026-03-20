AIC adds F&B, retail options at Laguindingan, Bohol-Panglao airports

Vibrant airport terminal environments

Said AIC vice president and head of Airports Rafael M. Aboitiz, “Enhancing the commercial ecosystem of our airports is an important part of improving the overall travel experience. By optimizing commercial layouts and partnering with both established and emerging brands, we aim to create vibrant terminal environments that serve passengers while supporting local businesses.”

These changes were complemented by AIC Airports’ targeted refurbishments of retail areas and dining zones to create a more cohesive and accessible commercial environment for travelers.

New spots at Laguindingan International Airport

At LIA, the country’s seventh-busiest airport and Mindanao’s second-busiest, new food and retail outlets have begun opening as part of a refreshed commercial mix.

These include Bo’s Coffee, Dunkin’, Leylam, Totsy’s, Hey Missy, Potato Corner, Famous Belgian Waffles, Island Taste by Tomarong Cashew Nuts, while Seattle’s Best Coffee and WH Smith were newly refurbished, all of which offer a range of quick meals, coffee, and local dining options for travelers passing through LIA.

Retail offerings have also expanded with the opening of Islands Souvenirs, NOMAD, and two NOMAD Express stores, providing travelers with locally inspired apparel, customizable travel memorabilia, and regional treats, including proudly local products carried by the Department of Trade and Industry’s OTOP (DTI’s One Town, One Product) stores.