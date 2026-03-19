When corporate officers pay

The labor tribunals upheld the seafarer’s entitlement to disability benefits amounting to US$60,000, plus attorney’s fees. They likewise held the manning agency, its foreign principal and a senior corporate officer jointly and severally liable pursuant to Section 10 of Republic Act (RA) 8042, or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995.

When the case initially reached the Supreme Court, the ruling focused primarily on the issue of disability and the insufficiency of the company physician’s medical assessment. While the Court reinstated the monetary awards against the corporate respondents, it did not categorically resolve the personal liability of the corporate officer. This omission was later addressed in a subsequent resolution, where the Court expressly declared the officer solidarily liable for the full monetary awards.

The ruling was anchored on the unequivocal language of Section 10 of RA 8042, which provides that if the recruitment or placement agency is a juridical entity, its corporate officers, directors, or partners shall themselves be jointly and solidarily liable with the corporation for all money claims and damages adjudged in favor of overseas workers.

Notably, the Court treated this provision as a statutory exception to the doctrine of separate corporate personality. In doing so, it echoed earlier rulings where corporate officers of manning agencies were likewise held personally accountable under the same law. In this context, the protective mantle ordinarily afforded by corporate fiction yields to the State’s policy of safeguarding the rights and welfare of Filipino workers abroad.