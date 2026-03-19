When corporate officers pay

In the case of Parce v. Magsaysay Maritime Corporation, Princess Cruises Ltd., and Rivera, the Supreme Court reaffirmed a critical protection afforded to overseas Filipino workers: the solidary liability of corporate officers of manning agencies for monetary claims.
The case arose from a seafarer who was medically repatriated after sustaining a shoulder injury during the course of his employment. He subsequently claimed permanent and total disability benefits when the company-designated physician failed to issue a complete and definite medical assessment within the period required under prevailing rules. Consistent with established jurisprudence, such failure results in the disability being deemed permanent and total.
The labor tribunals upheld the seafarer’s entitlement to disability benefits amounting to US$60,000, plus attorney’s fees. They likewise held the manning agency, its foreign principal and a senior corporate officer jointly and severally liable pursuant to Section 10 of Republic Act (RA) 8042, or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995.
When the case initially reached the Supreme Court, the ruling focused primarily on the issue of disability and the insufficiency of the company physician’s medical assessment. While the Court reinstated the monetary awards against the corporate respondents, it did not categorically resolve the personal liability of the corporate officer. This omission was later addressed in a subsequent resolution, where the Court expressly declared the officer solidarily liable for the full monetary awards.
The ruling was anchored on the unequivocal language of Section 10 of RA 8042, which provides that if the recruitment or placement agency is a juridical entity, its corporate officers, directors, or partners shall themselves be jointly and solidarily liable with the corporation for all money claims and damages adjudged in favor of overseas workers.
Notably, the Court treated this provision as a statutory exception to the doctrine of separate corporate personality. In doing so, it echoed earlier rulings where corporate officers of manning agencies were likewise held personally accountable under the same law. In this context, the protective mantle ordinarily afforded by corporate fiction yields to the State’s policy of safeguarding the rights and welfare of Filipino workers abroad.
The Court further underscored the regulatory framework governing manning agencies. As part of the licensing process, corporate officers execute verified undertakings binding themselves to joint and solidary liability with the corporation for employment-related claims. This undertaking, coupled with the mandate of RA 8042, is effectively deemed incorporated into every employment contract of a seafarer.
Given that the corporate officer in this case was impleaded in such capacity, had signed the relevant employment documents, and had never disputed such status throughout the proceedings, the Court found sufficient basis to hold him personally liable.
In the end, the message is unmistakable: corporate officers who benefit from the enterprise cannot hide behind it. When the law speaks in clear and protective terms, accountability follows the badge of authority — and where rights are violated, liability is personal, direct and inescapable.
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