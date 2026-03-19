Transport group launches nationwide strike

Transport group Piston and allies launch a nationwide strike at Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City on Thursday, 19 March 2026. Protesters are demanding a fuel price rollback and the abolition of VAT and excise tax on petroleum products. Similar protest actions are being held across the National Capital Region and other provinces.

Transport group Piston and allies launch a nationwide strike at Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City on Thursday, 19 March 2026. Protesters are demanding a fuel price rollback and the abolition of VAT and excise tax on petroleum products. Similar protest actions are being held across the National Capital Region and other provinces.











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