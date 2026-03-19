Tacujan writes 30

Tacujan oversaw the sports section of The Philippine STAR for 32 years, stamping his imprint as the paper covered some of the greatest events in sports from 1986 to 2018 in style and in a language that’s both creative and informative.

He also served as president of the Philippine Sportswriters Association, sharing his leadership and expertise to colleagues, including young, aspiring sports scribe.

A graduate of University of Santo Tomas, Tacujan was among the first recipients of the UST AB Gantimpala Awards in 2010, feted among the outstanding alumni of the Faculty of Arts and Letters (Philo and Letters during his college years).

In 2019, Tacujan was honored by the PSA with the Lifetime Achievement Award for sports journalism.

The maestro, who played golf with the same passion he had for sportswriting, shared his excellent work in the book “Cheers and Tears: View from the press box and other stories” published in 2022.

Tacujan spent his retirement years in his beloved hometown of Canlubang, the sports hub in Laguna that nurtured his love for sports and drive for excellence in the profession.

“Growing up in a milieu of sporting excellence in a quaint little town in Laguna served as a great boost in my desire to pursue a career in journalism, particularly in sports writing,” he wrote in the book’s introduction.

“It turned out to be a career that spanned close to half a century and gave me a front row view of some of the world’s best in action with the coverage of five Olympic Games as one of the highlights.

“A dream come true. And I had hoped that having been true to my calling and that I have earned my niche in the platform of sports writing as I retired in 2019 as the sports editor of The Philippine STAR after 32 years. A long, amazing, sometimes excruciating journey it was.”