TACFI, UST alumni hold ‘Gold Plate’ fundraiser

“Additionally, we maintain a dedicated Disaster Response Fund that allows us to mobilize immediate relief and rehabilitation activities whenever our communities are in need. By strengthening our partnerships with alumni, sponsors, and the university, we create a sustainable ‘cycle of giving’ that extends well beyond the ballroom,” she added.

Dubbed “The Gold Plate,” the event was held at the Robert C. Sy Ballroom of the Buenaventura G. Paredes, O.P. Building, gathering alumni and partners in support of TACFI’s programs.

The program featured a presentation outlining TACFI’s advocacies, followed by musical performances and fellowship among attendees. Alumni from various colleges participated, contributing resources and support.

The event also highlighted testimonies from scholars who have benefited from TACFI’s assistance, underscoring the impact of alumni-driven initiatives.

Timbang also cited key challenges in education, noting that gaps persist beyond access to classrooms.

“Today, the biggest gap is no longer just physical access to classrooms, but the widening learning crisis and functional illiteracy…,” she said, adding that financial constraints continue to force many students to drop out.