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'Surreal' for F1 world champion Norris to have Tussauds waxwork

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris wears a headset in the garage ahead of the third practice session of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on March 7, 2026.
McLaren's British driver Lando Norris wears a headset in the garage ahead of the third practice session of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on March 7, 2026.Photo courtesy of William West/AFP.
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Formula One world champion Lando Norris has said it feels "surreal" he will soon be joining other sports stars and celebrities by having a waxwork likeness unveiled at London's Madame Tussauds.

The 26-year-old British driver has been working with the design team at the nearly 200-year-old attraction to create a detailed replica of Norris from helmet to toe. 

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris wears a headset in the garage ahead of the third practice session of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on March 7, 2026.
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McLaren's British driver Lando Norris wears a headset in the garage ahead of the third practice session of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on March 7, 2026.
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Norris, born and raised in Somerset, southwest England, burst onto the Formula One stage in 2019 and last year the McLaren driver won his maiden Formula One world title.

"It's pretty surreal to think I'll have a figure in Madame Tussauds, it's such a big honour," said Norris.

"Working with the artists has been awesome, and seeing all the detail they've put into the figure is really impressive. I can't wait for fans to come and see the finished figure in London this summer.”

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London added: "From the moment we started working with Lando, it was clear we were creating something really special, and our team have been working at full throttle to ensure an exact likeness. 

"He’s been fantastic throughout the process, patiently sitting still and not racing around as usual!

"We're busy ensuring his figure is podium-ready and are incredibly excited to welcome guests to meet Lando's likeness in the coming months."

The new figure of Norris will feature in Madame Tussauds London's Culture Capital zone, alongside fellow British Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton, and other sports stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah and Anthony Joshua.

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