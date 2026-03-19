Solon says VP Duterte camp absence in hearings expedites process

“They should anticipate that this impeachment complaint will, indeed, be transmitted to the Senate,” said Luistro.

The committee chairperson underscored that the ‘mini-trial’ would allow for a balanced playing field for both the complainants and the respondents to present their witnesses and evidence in order to guide solons in deciding probable cause.

VP Duterte and her camp have maintained their stance from the start that the accusations of bribery, malversation of confidential funds, verbal threats of violence against officials, and other high crimes were baseless and had “no ultimate facts.”

The complainants, on the other hand, subsequently waived their right to submit their own reply in order to expedite the proceedings.

Aside from March 25, hearings are set to take place on April 14, 22, and 29 after being granted the ability to continue hearings during congressional recess.