Quo vadis, world?

Wars begin in arrogance and hubris, yet history always ends the story the same way — tragedy, destruction and a poorer, more unstable world.

Generals and commanders envision swift victories and decisive outcomes, yet once the machinery of war is set in motion, events acquire a momentum beyond their control.

The confrontation between Iran and the combined military power of the United States and Israel has already triggered a dangerous cycle of retaliation, each side striking back with progressively devastating consequences.

With sophisticated military technology, the imbalance of power appears obvious. But Iran, viewed as the underdog, resorts to desperate responses with missiles, regional alliances and the disruption of strategic economic lifelines. In such a volatile environment, the political outcome of the war remains uncertain.

History reminds us that battlefield success does not automatically translate to lasting peace and stability.

Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine show how an early advantage can turn into generational ruin. In the nuclear age, rebuilding depends on survival.

The Middle East has long been a flashpoint where local conflicts easily escalate with global consequences. Vital energy routes that pass through the region are now constricted due to ideological and geopolitical rivalries that have pestered the region since biblical times. Once hostilities intensify there, the ripple effects are quickly felt far beyond the battlefield.

The immediate danger is the disruption of global energy supplies and the international financial system. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime passage, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil shipments. The prolonged threat to this route sends shock waves through global markets, drives energy prices beyond an affordable level, worsens inflation, and unsettles an already fragile global economy. For developing nations already struggling with economic pressures, such shocks could be fatal.

Yet the most serious costs of war are never measured only in economic terms. They are found in human suffering. Every missile strike means lives lost, homes destroyed, families displaced, and communities left to rebuild lives shattered by violence. The brutal tragedy of war is that those who suffer most are often those who had no voice in the decisions that unleashed it.

The danger of a wider escalation is real. In today’s integrated world, conflicts are not confined to the original participants. Regional actors may be drawn in, alliances tested, and outside powers compelled to intervene to protect their interests. What began as a localized confrontation could gradually expand into a global crisis.

Modern military technology heightens the danger. Weapons move faster, reach farther, and kill more efficiently than ever before. Decision-making cycles have shrunk, leaving little room for reflection or diplomacy, and making the consequences of miscalculation unimaginable.

And in this nuclear age, rebuilding may only be possible if the planet survives a looming atomic holocaust.