Pru Life UK maintains industry leadership

Its performance translated into a 13 percent market share, while total premium income rose 10 percent to P52.8 billion.

Pru Life UK now serves nearly one million policyholders and covers close to two million lives, supported by more than 35,000 agents across the Philippines. In 2025, it processed over 13,400 claims and paid out P2.8 billion in benefits.

Company officials attributed the sustained growth to consistent execution and a focus on accessibility, supported by digital initiatives and an expanded distribution network. The insurer has also strengthened its portfolio of protection and investment-linked products designed to address evolving financial needs.

“For three decades, the company has stood alongside Filipino families as a partner they can rely on,” said Francis Ortega, Pru Life UK Senior Adviser to the Chief Executive Officer. “Being recognised as the industry leader based on NBAPE affirms the trust placed in us by our customers and reinforces our responsibility to continue delivering protection they can count on.”

Among its recent offerings is PRUSteady Income 2, a 20-year endowment plan that provides guaranteed annual cash payouts and life insurance coverage, catering to individuals seeking both income stability and protection.

The company said its leadership is further supported by ongoing efforts to promote financial literacy and expand access to insurance solutions across different market segments.

“As we celebrate this milestone, our purpose remains clear,” said Atty. Calvin Kohchet-Chua, Pru Life UK Chief Legal, Government Relations, and Sustainability Officer. “We are here to help Filipinos protect what matters most and face the future with peace of mind. Today, for the next 30 years, and beyond.”