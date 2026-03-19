Peso hitting P60 expected due to ME tensions — Manufacturers

Belt-tightening

She said that in these times of uncertainty, the FPI member companies would tighten their belts, although, to date, no FPI member has retrenched workers, saying they can still endure the current situation.

“However, if the war continues for six months to a year, we might be in trouble already. But I think it would not last that long. The government itself is doing what it needs to do to safeguard us from these high oil prices. For now, the business strategy is to really tighten our belts and be more efficient because this (war) was not expected. This happened on 28 February, and the world was shocked,” she said at the sidelines of the FPI 2.0 forum, themed ‘Geopolitics, Peace and Prosperity: Ensuring Business Resilience in Uncertain Times’, at the Shangri-La The Fort, Taguig City on Thursday.

Lee said part of the manufacturing sector’s belt-tightening strategy include cutting company travel, conservation of energy use and carpooling for their workers.

Accelerate reliance on renewable energy

With fuel prices surging in the past weeks, Lee said the country, particularly the manufacturing sector, should accelerate further reliance on renewable energy sources.

“Also, we need to move up the value chain for higher value manufacturing so we can absorb more local labor instead of Filipinos going outside the country,” she said.