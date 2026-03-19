Navarrete-Suarez rematch happening soon, says Arum

“As we speak, my people are in New York meeting with DAZN,” Arum told DAILY TRIBUNE on Thursday from his Las Vegas home.

Todd DuBoef, Arum’s stepson, led the Top Rank entourage during the meeting and a bit later in a press conference at Madison Square Garden.

A few days ago, Top Rank and DAZN forged a multi-year partnership that will see them do eight to ten shows a year.

“Absolutely,” Arum said when asked about the probability of the Navarrete-Suarez rematch as a part of one of the cards being discussed.

In fact, Arum, 94, is quite explicit about the rematch’s timeline.

“Immediate future,” he said.

Last week, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) issued a statement saying that the camps of Suarez and Navarrete have until the end of the month to reach a deal.

If an agreement can’t be made during the allotted time, the WBO will order a purse bid so the much-awaited bout can take place not later than the end of July.

The result of their first fight which took place in May last year in San Diego, ended in controversy.

Initially, Navarrete was declared winner by eighth-round technical decision when referee Ed Collantes ruled that a clash of heads and not a legal blow opened a nasty cut on the Mexican’s left eyebrow.