Marcos misses return of repatriates anew

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. missed the arrival of the third batch of Filipinos repatriated from the United Arab Emirates, with Malacañang saying the Chief Executive was attending to other matters aimed at easing their situation upon return.

Only officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) were present to welcome the 317 Filipinos who arrived aboard a government-chartered flight at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.