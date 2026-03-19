LGUs urged to help curb cigarette smuggling

Billions lost

The Bureau of Internal Revenue estimates P40 billion to P52 billion in annual tax losses due to tobacco smuggling.

The NTA said about 2.2 million farmers and workers could be affected.

NTA administrator Belinda S. Sanchez said smuggling undermines revenues, public health, and farmers’ incomes, noting illicit cigarettes sell for as low as P2 to P4 per stick versus P8 for legal products.

Philippine National Police chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said operations are being intensified with partner agencies to dismantle smuggling networks. In late 2025, authorities seized nearly P3 billion worth of illegal cigarettes.