Ingredients of life discovered in Ryugu asteroid samples

One longstanding theory is that life first began on Earth when asteroids carrying fundamental elements crashed into our planet long ago.

The asteroids that hurtle through our Solar System give scientists a rare chance to study this possibility.

In 2014, the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa-2 blasted off on a 300-million-kilometer mission to land on Ryugu, a 900-meter-wide asteroid.

It successfully managed to collect two samples of rocks weighing 5.4 grams each and bring them back to Earth in 2020.

Research in 2023 showed that these samples contained uracil, which is one of the four bases that make up RNA.

While DNA, the famed double helix, functions as a genetic blueprint, single-strand RNA is an all-important messenger, converting the instructions contained in DNA for implementation.

On Monday, a new study by a Japanese team of researchers in Nature Astronomy demonstrated that the samples contained all the “nucleobases” for both DNA and RNA.

These included uracil as well as adenine, guanine, cytosine and thymine.

This “does not mean that life existed on Ryugu,” the study’s lead author, Toshiki Koga, told Agence France-Presse.