Filinvest profit hits record P15B

Consolidated net income climbed 20 percent year on year to P18.9 billion, while total revenues and other income rose to P120.6 billion from P113.4 billion.

“FDC delivered another year of strong results. As we commemorate our 70th anniversary in 2025, this record performance underscores our capacity to adapt to changing environments and capitalize on opportunities as they arise,” FDC President and CEO, Ms. Rhoda A. Huang said.

Banking remained the biggest earnings engine, contributing P7.0 billion or 40 percent of total profits. Power and property followed closely, each accounting for P4.9 billion or 28 percent, while the remaining 4 percent came from other businesses.

EastWest Bank drove much of the banking growth, posting a record standalone net income of P9.2 billion, a 21 percent increase, as consumer lending and deposits expanded steadily. Its consumer loan book, which accounts for 84 percent of total loans, grew 15 percent, while deposits rose 13 percent, helping to keep funding costs stable.

Net interest income increased 21 percent to P40.6 billion, with net interest margin at 8.5 percent. Non-interest income also climbed 16 percent to P10.4 billion, while return on equity hit 11.9 percent, marking a second straight year of double-digit returns.

FDC Utilities contributed P4.9 billion in net income, up 14 percent, despite a 27 percent drop in revenues to P17.9 billion due to weaker spot market activity and lower coal cost pass-through rates. Lower operating expenses helped offset the decline.

The property business added P4.6 billion in net income, up 21 percent from P3.8 billion, supported by stronger residential sales and improving mall performance. Residential revenues grew 15 percent to P20.2 billion on higher project completions and more accounts booked as revenue, while mall and rental revenues rose 7 percent to P9.0 billion on better occupancy and foot traffic.

Hotel operations chipped in P264 million in net income on revenues of P3.8 billion, as steady domestic travel lifted occupancy and room rates across its portfolio.

FDC’s balance sheet stayed firm, with total assets rising 7 percent to P872 billion and debt levels kept in check, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59:1 and a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36:1.