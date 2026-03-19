Farm caretaker arrested in Pasuquin buy-bust ops; shabu seized

Authorities reported that the suspect sold a sachet of suspected shabu weighing less than 0.25 grams with a standard drug price of Php 1,000 to an undercover operative. Additional items recovered from the suspect’s possession included two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a total of approximately 0.5 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated value of Php 3,400.

Non-drug evidence seized during the operation included the marked buy-bust money consisting of a genuine one thousand peso bill bearing serial number AV4386481, an olive green belt bag, a pack of Marlboro Red cigarettes with two sticks, an orange lighter, a Redmi cellular phone with a blue case, and cash amounting to Php 791 in various denominations.

Also recovered were one black Honda Click 125 motorcycle bearing plate number 630ALR and a black helmet.

Police said the inventory and marking of the seized items were conducted at the place of operation in the presence of the suspect and the required witnesses, in accordance with legal procedures.

The suspect is now under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.