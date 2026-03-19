DoLE issues Eid’l Fitr holiday pay guidelines

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) issued a reminder to employers Thursday regarding the proper payment of wages for the upcoming Eid’l Fitr holiday on 20 March.
Under Labor Advisory No. 4, Series of 2026, the department outlined specific pay rules for the regular holiday, which was declared by the national government under Proclamation No. 1189.
Employees who do not report to work on Friday are entitled to 100 percent of their daily wage, provided they were on an approved leave of absence the day before the holiday.
If the day preceding the holiday was a nonworking day or a scheduled rest day, the employee remains entitled to holiday pay if they worked or were on paid leave on the last workday prior to that rest day.
For those who report to work, the department mandates a payment of 200 percent of the regular daily wage for the first eight hours of service.
Any work performed beyond eight hours must be compensated with an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on that day.
In cases where the regular holiday falls on an employee’s scheduled rest day and they are required to report for duty, they must receive an additional 30 percent on top of the 200 percent rate.
Overtime work performed under these specific conditions requires an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for that day.
Labor officials urged all employers to comply with these guidelines to ensure workers receive their correct compensation during the religious observance.