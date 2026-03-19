DoLE issues Eid’l Fitr holiday pay guidelines

Employees who do not report to work on Friday are entitled to 100 percent of their daily wage, provided they were on an approved leave of absence the day before the holiday.

If the day preceding the holiday was a nonworking day or a scheduled rest day, the employee remains entitled to holiday pay if they worked or were on paid leave on the last workday prior to that rest day.

For those who report to work, the department mandates a payment of 200 percent of the regular daily wage for the first eight hours of service.

Any work performed beyond eight hours must be compensated with an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on that day.